Gold prices rise slightly today; silver goes down, trading at Rs 61,500

slightly increased in Thursday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 52,110, after an increase of Rs 10. Meanwhile, the rate of silver went down by Rs 500 today, and the metal is trading at Rs 61,500 per kg.

Meanwhile, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,760, after an increase of Rs 10.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,660 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,760, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,260 and Rs 47,910 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,760 and Rs 48,360, respectively.

edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated, although gains were limited after stronger US economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will retain its hawkish narrative. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,719.19 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,728.50.

Lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.18 per cent to 946.34 tonnes on Wednesday, their third straight day of inflows.

Meanwhile, 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata is trading at Rs 61,500. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 67,000.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $20.64 per ounce.