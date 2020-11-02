Gold price today at Rs 51,940 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 60,100 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold continues upward trend at Rs 51,160, Silver crosses Rs 61,000 mark
Gold price jumps to Rs 52,700 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 66,050 a kg
Gold prices climb to Rs 49,440 per 10 gm, silver rallies at Rs 54,850
Gold price at Rs 48,750 per 10 gm, silver crosses Rs 50,000 mark
Gold price today: 48,350 per 10 gm, silver declines to Rs 48,600 a kg
-
Gold price on Friday fell to Rs 51,940 from Rs 52,670 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 60,100 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell to Rs 49,210 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it dropped to Rs 47,610. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,960 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 51,940 per 10 gm.
On the MCX, December gold futures slid 0.83 per cent to Rs 50,700 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 60,920 per kg.
Gold in the national capital rose Rs 268 to Rs 50,812 per 10 grams on Friday following a recovery in international prices of precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
The metal had closed at Rs 50,544 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also witnessed increased buying as it gained Rs 1,623 to Rs 60,700 per kg from Rs 59,077 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,873 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.32 per ounce. "Gold prices traded up on the dollar decline and delay in US stimulus package," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Healthy sales during a recent festival encouraged Indian jewellers to continue stocking up this week, while more supply started to make its way into Singapore and Hong Kong as dealers navigate around COVID-19-led bottlenecks. India celebrated the Dussehra festival on Sunday, and now await Diwali and Dhanteras in November.
"Dussehra sales gave confidence to jewellers. They're now buying for Diwali," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank. "A lot of jewellery demand comes from overseas, particularly clients from Dubai, India and China. Now because of travel restrictions, not many are allowed to be in Singapore," and that could hit Diwali demand, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU