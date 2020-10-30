Gold prices today at Rs 52,560 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 62,410 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price jumps to Rs 52,700 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 66,050 a kg
Gold continues upward trend at Rs 51,160, Silver crosses Rs 61,000 mark
Gold prices climb to Rs 49,440 per 10 gm, silver rallies at Rs 54,850
Gold price at Rs 48,750 per 10 gm, silver crosses Rs 50,000 mark
Gold price today: 48,350 per 10 gm, silver declines to Rs 48,600 a kg
-
Gold prices on Friday fell to Rs 52,560 from Rs 53,000 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 62,410 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell to Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it dropped to Rs 47,410. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,680 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 51,720 per 10 gm.
On the MCX, December gold futures slid 0.44 per cent to Rs 50,274 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 60,135 per kg.
Gold prices fell Rs 121 to Rs 50,630 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,751 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also declined Rs 1,277 to Rs 60,098 per kilogram from Rs 61,375 per kilogram in the previous trade. "Gold prices traded under pressure with strong dollar recovery which dampened safe-haven demand for gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold prices dropped to one-month lows on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and lack of clarity on a U.S. stimulus agreement, while concerns over a spike in Covid-19 cases and uncertainty ahead of U.S. elections limited losses.
"The downturn we are seeing in gold prices is because there is a short-term concern about timing of the stimulus getting approved," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments, adding "a strengthening U.S. dollar is impacting gold."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU