Gold prices today at Rs 52,740 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 58,000 a kg

today at Rs 53,030 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 59,000 a kg

today climbed to Rs 52,740 from Rs 53,030 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 58,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 48,350 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell to Rs 47,700. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 48,250, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,040 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, October gold futures climbed 0.95 per cent to Rs 50,133 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 60,396 per kg.

Gold in the national capital went down by Rs 194 to Rs 50,449 per 10 grams on Monday amid weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 50,643 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 933 to Rs 59,274 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 60,207 per kilogram.

"Spot for 24 karat in Delhi were down by Rs 194 on weak global prices despite weaker rupee," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 18 paise lower at 73.79 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were marginally lower at USD 1,857 per ounce and USD 22.70 per ounce, respectively. Gold prices traded under pressure on Monday as investors are awaiting the US presidential election debate and key data from China. Gold prices were down despite weaker dollar on strong equity indices, he added.