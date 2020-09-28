Gold prices today at Rs 53,030 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 59,000 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold continues upward trend at Rs 51,160, Silver crosses Rs 61,000 mark
Gold price jumps to Rs 52,700 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 66,050 a kg
Gold prices climb to Rs 49,440 per 10 gm, silver rallies at Rs 54,850
Gold price today: 48,350 per 10 gm, silver declines to Rs 48,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,600 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 67,900 a kg
-
Gold prices today climbed to Rs 53,030 from Rs 53,020 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 59,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 48,610 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell to Rs 47,810. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 48,310, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,150 per 10 gm.
On the MCX, October gold futures fell 0.49 per cent to Rs 49,659 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 59,027 per kg.
Gold prices rose by Rs 324 to Rs 50,824 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, halting its four-day decline on recovery in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal closed at Rs 50,500 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver prices also bounced back and gained Rs 2,124 to Rs 60,536 per kilogram from previous close of Rs 58,412 per kilogram.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi halted decline by rising Rs 324, in line with recovery in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
US gold futures were down 0.4% to $1,870.30.
"The resurgence of the U.S. dollar has been a headwind for all precious metals. Also weighing on the outlook for gold has been question marks on the next U.S. stimulus package and whether or not there'll be an agreement there," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU