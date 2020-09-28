Gold prices today at Rs 53,030 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 59,000 a kg

today climbed to Rs 53,030 from Rs 53,020 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 59,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 48,610 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell to Rs 47,810. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 48,310, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,150 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, October gold futures fell 0.49 per cent to Rs 49,659 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 59,027 per kg.

rose by Rs 324 to Rs 50,824 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, halting its four-day decline on recovery in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal closed at Rs 50,500 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

also bounced back and gained Rs 2,124 to Rs 60,536 per kilogram from previous close of Rs 58,412 per kilogram.

"Spot for 24 carat in Delhi halted decline by rising Rs 324, in line with recovery in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

US gold futures were down 0.4% to $1,870.30.

"The resurgence of the U.S. dollar has been a headwind for all Also weighing on the outlook for gold has been question marks on the next U.S. stimulus package and whether or not there'll be an agreement there," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.