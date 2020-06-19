Gold prices today: Rs 48,334 per 10 gram; silver rises to Rs 49,160 per kg

in the national capital rose by Rs 144 to Rs 48,334 per 10 gram in-line with the gain in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 48,190 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 150 to Rs 49,160 per kg from Rs 49,010 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot for 24 carat gold in Delhi were trading up by Rs 144 with strong international and rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 76.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as strengthening of the US currency and rising Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,729 per ounce and silver at $17.49 per ounce.

continued upside trend on Friday over rising tensions between the US and China, Patel added.