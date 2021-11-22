Gold prices today Rs 49,280 for 10 gram; silver unchanged at Rs 65,600/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Monday increased by Rs 10 from Sunday's trading price to Rs 49,280. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Monday is Rs 48,280. The price of silver remain unchanged and was trading at Rs 65,00 for 1 kg.

In Delhi, the rate of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,240 meanwhile in Mumbai the yellow metal's price stands at Rs 49,280. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,890 and Rs 48,280 respectively.

Ten gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 50,410 in Chennai on Monday while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,210. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,990, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,290.

The metal is trading at Rs 49,900 and Rs 45,740 for 10 gram of 24 and 22 carat in Bengaluru. In Hyderabad, gold is trading at Rs 49,900 and Rs 45,740 for 10 gram of 24 and 22 carat.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 70,400 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 65,600. In Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 65,600, while in Hyderabad and Bangalore, the metal is selling at Rs 70,400.