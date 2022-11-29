Gold prices unchanged today; silver falls by Rs 400, trading at Rs 61,400

-
Gold prices were unchanged in Tuesday's early trade while silver rates dropped by Rs 400 per kg. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,980 today, meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs 61,400 per kg. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,560 today, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) are selling at Rs 52,980, and Rs 48,560.
In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,140, and Rs 48,710, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 53,970 and Rs 49,470.
Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the US Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to $1,745.22 per ounce as of 0251 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent % to $1,745.40.
Bullion prices fell about 1 per cent in the previous session after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials. Fed Presidents James Bullard and John Williams said there was a long way to go to fight inflation.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 61,400. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 68,100 per kg.
Spot silver gained 0.9 per cdent to $21.10.
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 09:09 IST
