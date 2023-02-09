Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,550 per 10 gram

remained unchanged on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,550. Silver prices increased by Rs 100 per kg. The precious metal is selling at Rs 71,400 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,750 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US edged back up in a choppy session on Wednesday as investors looked forward to more economic data to gauge the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike strategy.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,875.10 per ounce by 3:19 p.m. ET (2019 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.3% to settle at $1,890.70.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,550 and Rs 52,750, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,700 and Rs 52,900, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,720 and Rs 53,830, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 71,400, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it sells at Rs 74,000. In Kolkata, the metal is selling at Rs 71,400.

US Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.25, platinum slipped 0.1% to $972.00, and palladium dipped 0.1% to $1,643.37

(With inputs from Reuters)