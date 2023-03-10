Gold prices up Rs 395 per 10 gm amid strong global trends, silver declines

-
Gold prices jumped Rs 395 to Rs 55,540 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities data.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 55,145 per 10 grams.
Silver, on the other hand, declined by Rs 115 to Rs 62,095 per kilogram.
In the overseas market, meanwhile, gold was trading higher at $1,833 per ounce while silver was down at $20.09 per ounce
on Friday.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:32 IST
