Gold rises slightly, trading at Rs 52,980; silver unchanged at Rs 61,800

Gold rates slightly went up in Monday's early trade with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) selling at Rs 52,980, after an increase of Rs 10. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged today, trading at Rs 61,800 per kg.
Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,560 today, after an increase of Rs 10, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) are selling at Rs 52,980, and Rs 48,560.
In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,140, and Rs 48,710, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of gold are trading at Rs 53,740 (24-carat) and Rs 49,260 (22-carat).
Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger US dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,751.80.
Lower rates tend to lift appeal for bullion in comparison with other interest-bearing assets. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 per cent to 908.96 tonnes on Friday from 906.93 tonnes on Wednesday.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 61,800. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,500 per kg.
Spot silver slipped 1.3 per cent to $21.31.
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 08:57 IST
