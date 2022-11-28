JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 52,970 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,800 per kg
Gold edges toward weekly gain on hopes of dovish Fed rate hike strategy
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade today; yellow metal at Rs 52,970
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,640
Gold rate falls by Rs 170 in early trade; silver rises to Rs 61,200
Gold gains Rs 30; silver climbs Rs 856 amid appreciation in rupee
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,920
Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,600 per kg
'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show
Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,090 per kg
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely for Sensex, Nifty as Asian stocks slump
Business Standard

Gold rises slightly, trading at Rs 52,980; silver unchanged at Rs 61,800

Silver prices remained unchanged today, trading at Rs 61,800 per kg

Topics
Silver Prices | Gold Prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold

Gold rates slightly went up in Monday's early trade with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) selling at Rs 52,980, after an increase of Rs 10. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged today, trading at Rs 61,800 per kg.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,560 today, after an increase of Rs 10, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) are selling at Rs 52,980, and Rs 48,560.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,140, and Rs 48,710, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of gold are trading at Rs 53,740 (24-carat) and Rs 49,260 (22-carat).

Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger US dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,751.80.

Lower rates tend to lift appeal for bullion in comparison with other interest-bearing assets. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 per cent to 908.96 tonnes on Friday from 906.93 tonnes on Wednesday.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 61,800. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,500 per kg.

Spot silver slipped 1.3 per cent to $21.31.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Silver Prices

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 08:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.