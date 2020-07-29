Gold rises unabated to new lifetime high even as profit-taking looms

While prices in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar and on MCX futures saw new all-time highs today, analysts now anticipate profit taking, which could pull down prices.

In the spot market today, standard closed at Rs 52,760, up Rs 505 per 10 gram while on MCX Futures it was trading at a high of Rs 52,846. In the international market the metal was trading at another high of $1,976 per ounce. was trading at $24.36 while in zaveri bazar it ended at Rs 63,951 per kilo and Rs 65,500 on MCX.

volatility increased significantly yesterday, indicating some nervousness in the market. Amid strong fundamentals, the possibility of further profit booking is not ruled out. is no more an exception and near-term risk of profit taking remains.

Significant volatility was observed in futures and comex futures during early trading in Asia. On MCX yesterday, silver shed 9.3 per cent or Rs 5,693 per kg from the peak in the second biggest fall in a decade, after which it gained three per cent. Comex futures lost 10 per cent from peak levels and later regained 7 per cent from the fall.

A similar movement was seen in gold which rose to as much as $1,974 before falling to $1,900 and bouncing back to close at $1,944. Yesterday’s selling is attributed to reports of increase in margin by CME group. However, analysts see many other probabilities that could trigger profit booking, pulling prices down further.

A Metal Focus report says, “While the price outlook remains constructive for gold, we would caution that positioning feels stretched. This is evidenced by a significant rise in trading volumes across key commodity exchanges in recent days. The wild volatility seen on Wednesday also supports our view. Should the US dollar slide show a temporary pause or even reverses, further profit taking (in precious metals) appears likely.”

High volumes on global exchanges including India’s MCX and China also show rising volatility.

Metal Focus says, “The meteoric rise of gold ETF holdings has been instrumental in fuelling the metal's rally, the resulting overhang is a risk. Although ETF investors tend to be stickier than those holding futures and forwards, some of these new positions will no doubt be tactical.”

Silver has other hangovers apart from volatility. In the past two decades, India imported over 80,000 tonnes of silver. Many investors in 2010 and 2011 purchased gold above Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 and were waiting to exit at a silver price of Rs one lakh per kilo. All those who bought gold in the earlier decade got it very cheap, the average cost of those who bought subsequently is estimated at Rs 40,000-45,000 per kilo. They are sitting on huge profits and could sell.

Ajay Kedia of Kedia Advisory said, “Any shift in investor sentiment could cause speculators to flee the gold market, driving prices down sharply and quickly. One significant risk for gold is a near-term reversal in the US dollar, which recently fell to a two-year low. However, any short-term correction should be viewed in the long-term bullish environment.” Silver will follow gold as it has risen faster than gold from March low levels."