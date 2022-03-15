Gold selling at Rs 52,470 for 10 gm, silver trading at Rs 70,000 per kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 340 on Tuesday to trade at Rs 52,470, as one kg of silver became cheaper by Rs 4,700 to sell at Rs. 70,000.

Ten gram of 22 carat gold is selling at Rs 48,100 this morning. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs. 52,470, while the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai happens to be Rs. 48,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai stands at Rs 53,120, while the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is Rs. 48,690.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad on Tuesday is trading at Rs 52,470, while ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,100.

The price of gold varies in different regions of the country depending upon the excise duty, making charges, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is trading at Rs 70,000, while the price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad on Tuesday is trading at Rs. 74,200.