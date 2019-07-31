Gold, silver futures in near- and far- month trading at huge spreads

In an unusual development, gold and silver futures -- both near month and far month -- are trading at huge spreads. Two different maturity contracts were trading at 2-3 per cent spread, which is a historic high.

Silver futures saw very high spreads last year in April-May, but moderated later before emerging again now. Squeezed traders and vyaj badla players in bullion were rolling over deliveries to the next contract.

The August (maturing on 5th) contract of gold is entering the delivery-tender period from tomorrow. This means those who are not prepared to take delivery shall square off or roll over positions to the next maturity ie. the October contract. A maturing contract is called near month while a next contract is called far month.

After an import duty hike in the Budget, the physical gold market was quoting at a huge discount which allowed arbitragers to buy from it and sell off on MCX futures trading higher than the spot gold price. Usually, June-July being lean months, buyers on the MCX were mostly jobbers and vyaj badla players.

Since the market is entering the delivery period ahead of the August 5 settlement date, the absence of demand in physical market has created panic among gold futures buyers. If they don’t roll over positions to the next contract by end of today, they will have to take delivery. Taking delivery means money getting stuck as they won't find buyers in the physical market due to the lack of demand.

These players are, therefore, selling their buy positions in August contracts at whatever price available and buying October positions. As a result, August-near month gold has fallen below the spot market price and October-far month contract is selling higher at Rs 900 per 10 gram compared to August contract in percentage terms. The 2.6 per cent difference in price is unusually high.

The physical market continues to trade at a discount to cost of import at Rs 500 per 10 gram. Futures trading higher than the spot price in the recent past have fallen below it today.

Similarly, silver far month (December) is trading higher by Rs 900 per kg compared to the near month (September maturity) contract which is almost 2.15 per cent higher. Usually, the preferred difference for vyaj badla players -- who finance the two positions of different maturities with their money -- is 1.3-1.5 per cent which is the margin of interest they earn in derivatives.

Spreads in gold started moderating since today afternoon and as for roll overs, only a few hours were left.

In base metals, spreads were quite high during April-June when contracts were entering the delivery period. Now, the spreads are stillhigh, but have moderated from what they were a few months ago. However, liquidity in all contracts with rising spreads has shrunk. Overall volumes are falling in metals.

Brokers are finding it difficult to plan and position based on technicals, amid shrinking liquidity, in highly liquid contracts.