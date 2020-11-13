Gold, silver lose sheen this Dhanteras as prices down marginally

-
ALSO READ
Dhanteras shopping kicks off; high prices of gold, silver may dent sales
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Gold prices rise by Rs 55 to Rs 50,735 in Delhi, silver gains by Rs 170
Gold price slumps to Rs 54,763 per 10 gm; silver plunges to Rs 73,600 a kg
Gold price today: Rs 46,767 per 10 gm; silver at Rs 47,930 per kg
-
Gold prices were marginally down by Rs 81 to Rs 50,057 per 10 gram on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,138 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed muted trend as it slipped marginally by Rs 4 to Rs 62,037 per kg, from Rs 62,041 per kg in the previous trade.
“Gold and silver prices are expected to trade in the current range during the current festival days where retail investors and buyers will face less volatility,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (commodities) Tapan Patel said. He also added that jewellers in India are bracing for festival sales on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated on Thursday and Friday this year.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,865 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.09 per ounce.
Global markets are awaiting for fresh triggers weighing vaccine progress and surging virus infections across the globe, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU