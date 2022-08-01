JUST IN
Property registrations rise 15% in Mumbai municipal area in July
Business Standard

Gold-Silver Price Today: Prices go down for a while - Monday, 1 August

Gold and Silver prices go down gradually. Chennai to be the most expensive to city to buy gold and silver.

Topics
gold and silver prices | commodities | Gold Price

Zuhair Zaidi 

Gold Silver prices today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai went down
Gold Silver prices today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai went down

After a short-term gain, coinage metals majorly gold and silver go slightly down. Gold prices dip by Rs 1000 per 100 gram for 22-carat gold, Rs 1100 per 100 gram for 24-carat gold, while silver faces a decline of Rs 40 per 100 grams. Read this article to know more about Gold and https://www.business-standard.com/topic/silver-pricesSilver prices in your city.


Coinage metals have always been among crucial commodities for middle-class society. The supply and demand relationship plays a vital role in the fluctuation of gold and silver prices. The prices are comparatively higher in the Southern states of India, while economical in the central, western, and northern parts of India.


Considering the four metros, Chennai has the most expensive gold at Rs 47,950 for 22 carats and Rs 52,300 for 24 carats, while Kolkata and Mumbai have the same prices at Rs 47,100 for 22 carat and Rs 51,380 for 24-carats gold. Moreover, the price of gold ranges between Rs 47,100 and Rs 47,950 for 22-carat, and Rs 51,380 and Rs 52,300 for 24-carat gold.


The prices of silver range between Rs 580 and Rs 633 per 10 grams across India. While Chennai has the most expensive silver at Rs 633 per 10 grams, other states sell silver at Rs 580 per 10 grams. In the last 10 days, silver prices have fluctuated between Rs 551 to Rs 580 per 10 grams.


According to the Good returns report, these are the prices of gold and silver in different cities across India. Have a look.


Gold and Silver prices in major places (per 10 grams)


</

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 16:41 IST

.

City

Gold (22 carats) Price (Rupees)

Gold (24 carats) Price (Rupees)

Silver Price (Rupees)

Mumbai

47,100

51,380

580

Delhi

47,250

51,550

580

Kolkata

47,100

51,380

580

Chennai

47,950

52,300

633

Hyderabad

47,100

51,380

633

Bengaluru

47,150

51,430

633

Kerala

47,100

51,380

633

Pune

47,130

51,410

580

Vadodara

47,130

51,410

580

Lucknow

47,250

51,550

580

Jaipur

47,250

51,550

580

Ahmedabad

47,150

51,440

580

Madurai

47,950

52,300

633

Vijayawada

47,100

51,380

633

Coimbatore

47,950

52,300

633

Bhubaneshwar

47,100

51,380

633

Patna

47,130

51,410

580

Nagpur

47,130

51,410

580

Chandigarh

47,250

51,550

580

Surat

47,150

51,430

580

Nashik

47,130

51,410

580

Mysore

47,150

51,430

