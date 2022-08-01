Gold-Silver Price Today: Prices go down for a while - Monday, 1 August

After a short-term gain, coinage metals majorly and go slightly down. Gold prices dip by Rs 1000 per 100 gram for 22-carat gold, Rs 1100 per 100 gram for 24-carat gold, while silver faces a decline of Rs 40 per 100 grams. Read this article to know more about Gold and https://www.business-standard.com/topic/silver-pricesSilver prices in your city.

Coinage metals have always been among crucial for middle-class society. The supply and demand relationship plays a vital role in the fluctuation of gold and silver prices. The prices are comparatively higher in the Southern states of India, while economical in the central, western, and northern parts of India.

Considering the four metros, Chennai has the most expensive at Rs 47,950 for 22 carats and Rs 52,300 for 24 carats, while Kolkata and Mumbai have the same prices at Rs 47,100 for 22 carat and Rs 51,380 for 24-carats . Moreover, the price of gold ranges between Rs 47,100 and Rs 47,950 for 22-carat, and Rs 51,380 and Rs 52,300 for 24-carat gold.

The prices of range between Rs 580 and Rs 633 per 10 grams across India. While Chennai has the most expensive at Rs 633 per 10 grams, other states sell silver at Rs 580 per 10 grams. In the last 10 days, have fluctuated between Rs 551 to Rs 580 per 10 grams.

According to the Good returns report, these are the prices of gold and silver in different cities across India. Have a look.

in major places (per 10 grams)