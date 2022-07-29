JUST IN
World stocks eye best month since late 2020, traders bet on weak US economy
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices surge across India after US Federal Reserve hikes rates

Gold and silver have always remained some of the precious assets to safeguard against inflation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan
Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan

Gold and silver prices are rising gradually after US Federal Chairman Jerome Powell hiked interest rates for the fourth time in 2022. Read this article to know everything about the rising gold and silver rates.

Gold and silver have always remained some of the precious assets to safeguard against inflation. As the US Fed hiked the interest rates to counter inflation, prices got poorly affected. Read this piece to learn about the Gold and Silver price today in your city.

Supply and demand is the main driving factor behind the falling and rising prices of gold and silver.

Supply and demand is the main driving factor behind the falling and rising prices of gold and silver.

While the precious metal is most expensive in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, one can save some money in Kerala, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

In metropolitan cities, Kolkata and Mumbai have the least expensive 24-carat gold at Rs 51,380, 22-carat gold at Rs 47,100 and silver at Rs 565 per 10 grams. The market opened at Rs 46,450 for 22-carat gold on Thursday and got closed at Rs 47,100, whereas the 24-carat gold was slightly higher and got closed at Rs 51,380 against its previous close of Rs 50,680. Similarly, silver got locked at Rs 565 per 10 grams against the preceding Rs 546 per 10 grams.

Here is the guide to the prices of gold and silver in different cities of India, based on the “Good returns report”. Check it out now.


Gold and Silver prices in major places (per 10 grams)
City Gold (22 Carat) Price (Rupees) Gold (24 Carat) Price (Rupees) Silver Price (Rupees)
Mumbai 47,100 51,380 565
Delhi 47,250 51,550 565
Kolkata 47,100 51,380 565
Chennai 47,670 52,000 612
Hyderabad 47,100 51,380 612
Bengaluru 47,150 51,440 612
Kerala 47,100 51,380 612
Pune 47,130 51,410 565
Vadodara 47,130 51,410 565
Lucknow 47,250 51,550 565
Jaipur 47,250 51,550 565
Ahmedabad 47,150 51,440 565
Madurai 47,670 52,000 612
Vijaywada 47,100 51,380 612
Coimbatore 47,670 52,000 612
Bhubaneshwar 47,100 51,380 612
Patna 47,130 51,410 565
Nagpur 47,130 51,410 565
Chandigarh 47,250 51,550 565
Surat 47,150 51,440 565
Nashik 47,130 51,410 565
Mysore 47,150 51,440 612
Mangalore 47,150 51,440 612
Vishakhapatnam 47,100 51,380 612

Gold prices in the last 10 days in India (per 10 grams)

City Gold (22 carats) Gold (24 carats) Silver
July 28 47,100 51,380 565
July 27 46,450 50,680 546
July 26 46,580 50,780 545
July 25 46,900 51,160 549
July 24 46,900 51,160 551
July 23 46,900 50,160 551
July 22 46,400 50,620 554
July 21 46,000 50,180 556
July 20 46,400 50,620 559
July 19 46,300 50,510 556

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 15:49 IST

