Gold, silver prices surge across India after US Federal Reserve hikes rates

and prices are rising gradually after US Federal Chairman Jerome Powell hiked interest rates for the fourth time in 2022. Read this article to know everything about the rising and rates.

and have always remained some of the precious assets to safeguard against inflation. As the hiked the interest rates to counter inflation, prices got poorly affected. Read this piece to learn about the Gold and Silver price today in your city.

Supply and demand is the main driving factor behind the falling and rising prices of gold and silver.

While the precious metal is most expensive in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, one can save some money in Kerala, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

In metropolitan cities, Kolkata and Mumbai have the least expensive 24-carat gold at Rs 51,380, 22-carat gold at Rs 47,100 and silver at Rs 565 per 10 grams. The market opened at Rs 46,450 for 22-carat gold on Thursday and got closed at Rs 47,100, whereas the 24-carat gold was slightly higher and got closed at Rs 51,380 against its previous close of Rs 50,680. Similarly, silver got locked at Rs 565 per 10 grams against the preceding Rs 546 per 10 grams.

Here is the guide to the prices of gold and silver in different cities of India, based on the “Good returns report”. Check it out now.

City Gold (22 Carat) Price (Rupees) Gold (24 Carat) Price (Rupees) Silver Price (Rupees) Mumbai 47,100 51,380 565 Delhi 47,250 51,550 565 Kolkata 47,100 51,380 565 Chennai 47,670 52,000 612 Hyderabad 47,100 51,380 612 Bengaluru 47,150 51,440 612 Kerala 47,100 51,380 612 Pune 47,130 51,410 565 Vadodara 47,130 51,410 565 Lucknow 47,250 51,550 565 Jaipur 47,250 51,550 565 Ahmedabad 47,150 51,440 565 Madurai 47,670 52,000 612 Vijaywada 47,100 51,380 612 Coimbatore 47,670 52,000 612 Bhubaneshwar 47,100 51,380 612 Patna 47,130 51,410 565 Nagpur 47,130 51,410 565 Chandigarh 47,250 51,550 565 Surat 47,150 51,440 565 Nashik 47,130 51,410 565 Mysore 47,150 51,440 612 Mangalore 47,150 51,440 612 Vishakhapatnam 47,100 51,380 612

in the last 10 days in India (per 10 grams)