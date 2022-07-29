Gold, silver prices surge across India after US Federal Reserve hikes rates

-
Gold and silver prices are rising gradually after US Federal Chairman Jerome Powell hiked interest rates for the fourth time in 2022. Read this article to know everything about the rising gold and silver rates.
Gold and silver have always remained some of the precious assets to safeguard against inflation. As the US Fed hiked the interest rates to counter inflation, prices got poorly affected. Read this piece to learn about the Gold and Silver price today in your city.
Supply and demand is the main driving factor behind the falling and rising prices of gold and silver.
While the precious metal is most expensive in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, one can save some money in Kerala, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.
In metropolitan cities, Kolkata and Mumbai have the least expensive 24-carat gold at Rs 51,380, 22-carat gold at Rs 47,100 and silver at Rs 565 per 10 grams. The market opened at Rs 46,450 for 22-carat gold on Thursday and got closed at Rs 47,100, whereas the 24-carat gold was slightly higher and got closed at Rs 51,380 against its previous close of Rs 50,680. Similarly, silver got locked at Rs 565 per 10 grams against the preceding Rs 546 per 10 grams.
Here is the guide to the prices of gold and silver in different cities of India, based on the “Good returns report”. Check it out now.
Gold and Silver prices in major places (per 10 grams)
|City
|Gold (22 Carat) Price (Rupees)
|Gold (24 Carat) Price (Rupees)
|Silver Price (Rupees)
|Mumbai
|47,100
|51,380
|565
|Delhi
|47,250
|51,550
|565
|Kolkata
|47,100
|51,380
|565
|Chennai
|47,670
|52,000
|612
|Hyderabad
|47,100
|51,380
|612
|Bengaluru
|47,150
|51,440
|612
|Kerala
|47,100
|51,380
|612
|Pune
|47,130
|51,410
|565
|Vadodara
|47,130
|51,410
|565
|Lucknow
|47,250
|51,550
|565
|Jaipur
|47,250
|51,550
|565
|Ahmedabad
|47,150
|51,440
|565
|Madurai
|47,670
|52,000
|612
|Vijaywada
|47,100
|51,380
|612
|Coimbatore
|47,670
|52,000
|612
|Bhubaneshwar
|47,100
|51,380
|612
|Patna
|47,130
|51,410
|565
|Nagpur
|47,130
|51,410
|565
|Chandigarh
|47,250
|51,550
|565
|Surat
|47,150
|51,440
|565
|Nashik
|47,130
|51,410
|565
|Mysore
|47,150
|51,440
|612
|Mangalore
|47,150
|51,440
|612
|Vishakhapatnam
|47,100
|51,380
|612
Gold prices in the last 10 days in India (per 10 grams)
|City
|Gold (22 carats)
|Gold (24 carats)
|Silver
|July 28
|47,100
|51,380
|565
|July 27
|46,450
|50,680
|546
|July 26
|46,580
|50,780
|545
|July 25
|46,900
|51,160
|549
|July 24
|46,900
|51,160
|551
|July 23
|46,900
|50,160
|551
|July 22
|46,400
|50,620
|554
|July 21
|46,000
|50,180
|556
|July 20
|46,400
|50,620
|559
|July 19
|46,300
|50,510
|556
