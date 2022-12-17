JUST IN
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,530
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,880
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Gold prices fall, silver rises in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Gold futures likely to re-test Rs 55,550; Silver on course to Rs 71,350
Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440
All that glitters: Gold prices ahead of Sensex on YTD, five-year basis
Gold prices remain unchanged; silver rates rise by Rs 700 in early trade
Gold prices rise, trades at Rs 54,000; silver rates fall in early trade
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,780
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
GMM Pfaudler promoter sells 17.3% stake for Rs 1,324 cr through open market
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,220

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,700 today, according to the GoodReturns website.

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold and silver prices witnessed a drop in Saturday's early trade with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,220, after a fall of Rs 310 from yesterday's close. Silver, on the other hand, fell by Rs 1,000 and is trading at Rs 69,500 per kg today.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,700 today, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune, 10 grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) is selling at Rs 54,220, and Rs 49,700, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 54,380, and Rs 49,850, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,040 and Rs 50,450, respectively.

Gold was set for its biggest weekly decline since mid-November despite a recovery on Friday, after the US Federal Reserve indicated more interest rate hikes were needed to curb inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,791.59 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. ET (1850 GMT), but has lost about 0.3% this week. US gold futures settled 0.7% higher at $1,800.20.

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 69,500 per kg today. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, silver is selling at Rs 72,500 per kg.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 09:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.