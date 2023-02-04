Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,930

Gold and silver witnessed a dip in prices in early trade on Saturday.

fell Rs 540, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,930. dipped by Rs 900 from yesterday's close to Rs 73,800 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 500 from yesterday's close to Rs 53,100 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,930 and Rs 53,100 respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 58,080 and Rs 53,250, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 59,070 and Rs 54,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 73,800, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 76,000.