Gold, silver prices fall; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram

fell on Thursday, with 10 gram of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,000, and 10 gram of 22-carat gold selling at Rs 46,750.

Silver prices too, fell on Thursday, with the metal trading at Rs 59,400 per kg.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,050, Rs 51,000, and Rs 51,020 respectively according to the goodreturns website. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,750 in Delhi and Kolkota, and at Rs 46,770 in Bangalore.

Prices of 10 gram of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading slightly higher at Rs 51,090 and Rs 46,830, respectively on Thursday.

A kg of silver is trading at Rs 59,400, in cities including Delhi and Mumbai, and is trading at Rs 65,300 in cities like Kolkota, and Chennai.