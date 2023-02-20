JUST IN
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,730
India's January gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low on subdued demand
Gold price falls in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,160
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,230
Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,550 per 10 gram
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,160
Gold up by Rs 650 in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 58,470
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,820
Gold prices edge down as traders strap in for US Fed policy decision
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
Sonata Software surges 26% in one month; stock nears record high
icon-arrow-left
FM hints at including petroleum products under GST; ONGC, RIL look robust
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 56,950

Silver is selling at Rs 68,600 per kg in early trade

Topics
gold and silver prices | Gold trade | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan
In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 57,710 and Rs 52,900, respectively

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged during early trade on Monday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,950, while silver was selling at Rs 68,600 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,200, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 56,950 and Rs 52,200, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,100 and Rs 52,350, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 57,710 and Rs 52,900, respectively.

US gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent US economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce as of 0048 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 68,600, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 71,800.

Spot silver lost 0.7% to $21.58 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $914.17, and palladium shed 0.6% to $1,488.61.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.