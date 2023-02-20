Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 56,950

remained unchanged during early trade on Monday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,950, while silver was selling at Rs 68,600 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,200, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 56,950 and Rs 52,200, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,100 and Rs 52,350, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 57,710 and Rs 52,900, respectively.

US gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent US economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce as of 0048 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 68,600, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 71,800.

Spot silver lost 0.7% to $21.58 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $914.17, and palladium shed 0.6% to $1,488.61.

