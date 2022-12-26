Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,380

-
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,796.53 per ounce by 2:22 p.m. ET (1922 GMT), while U.
S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,804.2.
Gold was up about 0.2% for the week, its best in three.
U. S. consumer spending, edged up 0.1% in November after climbing 0.4% in October, while inflation cooled further.
With inflation close to being in line with expectations, gold prices were higher on fresh speculative buying ahead of the new year on bets that the bigger funds might move to the long side of gold at the beginning of the year, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 71,100, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 74,000 in Chennai. Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.70 per ounce, platinum jumped 4.3% to $1,019.72, and palladium was up 3.6% to $1,741.75. All three are set for weekly gains. (With Reuters inputs)
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 09:19 IST
