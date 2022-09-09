Gold, silver prices rise; silver jumps Rs 1,400, selling at Rs 54,200/kg

-
Gold and silver prices rose in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,890 after a jump of Rs 270. The price of silver rose Rs 1,400 per kg with the metal trading at Rs 54,200.
Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,650 today after rising Rs 250.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,890 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,650 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,040 and Rs 46,800 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,600 and Rs 47,300, respectively.
Meanwhile, US gold prices rose on Friday helped by a dip in the dollar, but expectations of more interest rate hikes capped further gains as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to tame inflation.
* Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,713.62 per ounce as of 0110 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,724.90.
