Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
-
Gold prices rose on Saturday by Rs 220, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,290. Silver price also rose by Rs 100 per kilogram from yesterday's close. The precious metal was selling at Rs 72,000 per kg.
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,600, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,600 and Rs 56,290, respectively.
In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 56,440 and Rs 51,750, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,250 and Rs 52,500, respectively.
US gold prices scaled an over eight-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $1,920.70 per ounce by 2:11 p.m. ET (1911 GMT), the highest since end-April 2022. The metal has risen 2.9 per cent so far this week.
US gold futures settled up 1.2 per cent at $1,921.7.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,000, while in Chennai and Hyderabad it is selling at Rs 74,000.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU