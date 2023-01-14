JUST IN
Govt to mandate jewellery hallmark standards in 43 more districts
India's Dec gold imports plunge 79%; fall by over a third in 2022: Report
Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,960 in early trade
Gold prices fall, yellow metal sells at Rs 56,130; silver remains unchanged
Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged
Gold to remain bullish above Rs 55,100; Silver may remain volatile
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 55,960
Gold and silver prices fall; yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530 per 10 g
Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 55,960
Gold trading at Rs 55,750 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 72,000 per kg
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Private equity major Apax Partners offloads 2.14% in Shriram Finance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 51,600 and Rs 56,290, respectively

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,600. | Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose on Saturday by Rs 220, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,290. Silver price also rose by Rs 100 per kilogram from yesterday's close. The precious metal was selling at Rs 72,000 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,600, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,600 and Rs 56,290, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 56,440 and Rs 51,750, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,250 and Rs 52,500, respectively.

US gold prices scaled an over eight-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $1,920.70 per ounce by 2:11 p.m. ET (1911 GMT), the highest since end-April 2022. The metal has risen 2.9 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures settled up 1.2 per cent at $1,921.7.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,000, while in Chennai and Hyderabad it is selling at Rs 74,000.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.