Gold, silver prices up; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,200/10 gram

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 49,970 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 62,700/kg
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold, silver prices jump in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,870
Gold, silver prices fall in trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices down by Rs 10 on RBI rate hike fears, silver remains unchanged
-
Gold prices rise by Rs 1,310 on Saturday as compared to previous day's rate. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,200, whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is also trading at a higher price of Rs 47,850.
Meanwhile, silver prices also rise by Rs 400 per kg, with the precious metal trading at Rs 59,000.
In the US, gold prices witnessed a dip again on Friday, and was en route to a third straight weekly dip as a firm dollar and looming rate hikes soured appetite for the non-yielding asset, while India's import tax hike on bullion also dampened its demand prospects. Investors also seemed to prefer the safety of the dollar amid growing recession fears on Friday, with the currency's gains also making gold more expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/] Hawkish monetary policy from top central banks had pushed gold, which bears no interest, to its worst quarter in over a year.
In Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,200. On the other hand, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,850. In Bangalore, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,250 and Rs 47,900 respectively.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is currently selling at Rs 59,000, whereas, in Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 65,000.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,804.81 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1752 GMT), and declined 1.2% for the week. Spot silver fell 2.4% to $19.76, and has dropped about 6.5% this week, its biggest weekly fall since Jan. 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU