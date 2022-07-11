JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates tepid opening, down nearly 100 points
Business Standard

Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 51,150 per 10 gm

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,210

Topics
Gold Prices | gold and silver prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold
Gold on Monday edged lower, continuing to weigh on demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in Monday's early trade as 10 gram of 24-carat of yellow metal is currently trading at Rs 51,210. Silver, on the other hand, is selling at Rs 57,200 per kilogram on Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,950.

In the US, as the dollar steadied near a 20-year peak, gold edged lower, continuing to weigh on demand for greenback-priced bullion. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, and a safe-haven asset during economic crises, like a recession. However, higher interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,740.16 per ounce at 0045 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,739.50. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $19.27 per ounce.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,210, whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,8950. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 51,150 and Rs 46,890 respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 57,200. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, is selling at Rs 62,800.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 11 2022. 08:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.