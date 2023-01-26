JUST IN
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,490
Gold prices march higher on slower US Fed interest rate hike bets
Gold price up in early trade; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,110 per 10 grams
Gold prices tick lower; growth concerns start weighing on white metals
Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,060 per 10 grams
Gold prices ease as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
Gold prices reverse course to trade higher as US dollar loses ground
Gold at over eight-month high on slower US Fed rate-hike prospects
Gold scales 9-month high above key $1,900 level; highest since late April
Indian gold prices hit record high, dampening demand, say dealers
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
India should consider reducing 1% TDS rate on cryptocurrency trade: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,490 per 10 grams

Silver is selling at Rs 72,500 per kg

Topics
Gold trade | Gold and silver | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,490. Silver prices too remained unchanged. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,500 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,700 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US gold prices hit a nine-month high on Thursday before trading steady, as investors hunkered down for U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path.

Spot gold was flat at $1,944.96 per ounce, as of 0244 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 2022. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,945.60.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,490 and Rs 52,700, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,650 and Rs 52,850, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,310 and Rs 53,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,500, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,000. In Kolkata, the metal is selling at Rs 72,500.

US spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.85 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold trade

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 14:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.