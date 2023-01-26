Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,490 per 10 grams

Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,490. Silver prices too remained unchanged. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,500 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,700 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US gold prices hit a nine-month high on Thursday before trading steady, as investors hunkered down for U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path.

Spot gold was flat at $1,944.96 per ounce, as of 0244 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 2022. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,945.60.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,490 and Rs 52,700, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,650 and Rs 52,850, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,310 and Rs 53,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,500, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,000. In Kolkata, the metal is selling at Rs 72,500.

US spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.85 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)