Gold to remain bullish above Rs 55,100; Silver may remain volatile

On the upside, Gold futures can rally to Rs 56,580 during the course of the month.

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

gold

The MCX Gold futures were seen trading on a buoyant note in the first week of 2023, with the commodity finishing with a strong gain of 1.3 per cent. Silver futures on the other hand, traded on a volatile note.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 09:58 IST

