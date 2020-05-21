Gold to silver ratio hints the white metal will outperform the yellow one

Gold to silver price ratio has seen an erosion in value with silver showing some strength following improved demand on lower price and global lockdowns resulting in physical stock scarcity of the metal. The ratio had tested a level of 124 in March this year following weakening silver demand on industrial and economic slump. The ratio was 79.2 in September last year.

The level of 124, seen in March, was a historic high and was never seen indicating that it was not sustainable and silver is not that weak a commodity either. In the past few decades, the ratio had touched the 100 mark hardly twice. Since Wednesday, the ratio has hovered between 100-101. The ratio indicates how many ounces of silver can be bought with an ounce of gold and indicates the relative strength of each metal.

Traders track the ratio to decide where to shift positions within the segment and many of them also trade in the ratio. If they see ratio rising, they buy gold and sell silver in proportion of this ratio.

Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory said that, “even around 100, the ratio is far higher than its historical average of 60. To match that level either gold must fall or silver must rise (or silver falls lower than gold). Silver is expected to do well this year through a combination of higher industrial and investment demand, and tightened supply owing to mine production issues and output cuts. Moreover, the industrial demand is expected to improve with the resumption of economic activity, as more countries ease lockdown measures to reopen their economies, investors expect a recovery in demand. Technically we see gold-silver ratio may break 100.00 level mark and can test support near the 94.00 level.”

If that level doesn’t sustain, further weakness in ratio is possible. This means silver will outperform gold.

Although, overall gold does not appear weak either. There are other indicators also which traders are using for taking a call on which metal could go in which direction. For example gold to copper price ratio. The ratio is also known as stress ratio and higher the ratio, higher is the stress in the economy. This happens when gold price is high while copper price remains weak resulting in high ratio.

Currently gold to copper price ratio is 726.67 which has been rising for last two months. The ratio was 756 in April this year and was only 429 in April 2019. Which means stress level has significantly increased in global economies in last one year. This ratio is expected to remain high which means stress levels are here to stay for some more time which is seen as positive for gold.

However, silver also has over half of its demand coming from the industrial segment. Since the global benchmark or barometer for economic activities as well as industrial growth is copper, ratio of silver to copper price also indicate firmness of silver. The ratio has already increased in last one month to quote now at 7.26 and is expected to go up. In April, 2019 it was at the 5 mark.

Silver is expected to do well this year through a combination of higher industrial and investment demand, and tightened supply owing to mine production issues and output cuts. Silver was also quoting at a premium in India since mid-march due to huge scarcity.