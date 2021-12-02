Gold trading at Rs 48,120 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 61,700 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold remained unchanged on Thursday: 24-carat is trading at Rs 48,120 and 22-carat at Rs 47,120. The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 200 with the precious metal trading at Rs 61,700 on Thursday.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,000, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 48,120, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,750 and Rs 47,120, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,960 on Thurssday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,880.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,650, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 46,950.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 66,300 on Thursday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,700. Silver is trading at Rs 61,700 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 66,300.