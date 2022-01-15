Gold trading at Rs 48,980 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,200/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 120 on Saturday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,980 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,980.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,200: up Rs 200 from Friday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,440, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,980, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai it is at Rs 47,150 and Rs 46,980, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,980 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,450.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,900 on Saturday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,200.

Silver is selling at Rs 62,200 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 65,900 a kg.