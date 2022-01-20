Gold trading at Rs 49,160 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 63,200/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 70 on Thursday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,160 and 22 carat at Rs 47,160.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,200, up Rs 1500 from yesterday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,500, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,160, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai it is at Rs 47,250 and Rs 47,160, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,560 on Thursday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,430.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,300 today, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 63,200.

Silver is selling at Rs 63,200 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 66,000 a kg.