Gold trading at Rs 49,160 per 10 gram today; silver selling at Rs 62,700/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 10 on Monday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,160 and 22 carat at Rs 47,160.

The price of 1 kg of silver remained unchanged from Sunday at Rs 62,700.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,940, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,160, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,610 and Rs 47,160, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,740 on Monday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,600.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,860, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,160, according to the website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 66,600 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,700.