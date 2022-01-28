Gold trading at Rs 49,640 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 63,200/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 190 on Friday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,640 and 22 carat at Rs 45,500.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,200, down Rs 1,000 from yesterday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,650, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,640, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 45,500.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,900 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,740.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,700 today, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 63,200.

Silver is selling at Rs 63,200 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 67,700 a kg.