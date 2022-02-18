Gold trading at Rs 49,970 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 63,400/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,970 on Friday, down by Rs 430 since the last trade.

Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 45,800, decreasing by Rs 400 from Thursday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,400, increasing by Rs 400.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,970. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,800 in these cities.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,380. The price for 22-carat gold is Rs 47,100 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,000. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 63,400.

on Friday were at their highest since June 2021 as mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, buttressed by lower US, bond yields, said Reuters.



Safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its security demands