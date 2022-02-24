Gold trading at Rs 50,180 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 64,300/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,180 on Thursday, down Rs 280 since the last trade as demand dips for the safe-haven bullion.

of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,000, down Rs 250 from Wednesday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 64,300, down Rs 100 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,180. The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 46,000. It is Rs 46,260 in Delhi.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,660. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,350 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 69,000. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 64,300.

Safe-haven demand for Gold was offset by a rise in Treasury yields following the first wave of US and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine, according to Reuters.