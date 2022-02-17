Gold trading at Rs 50,400 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 63,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,400 on Thursday, down by Rs 220 since the last trade.

Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,200, decreasing by Rs 200 from Wednesday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,000, remaining unchanged.

In Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,400. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,200 in these cities.

The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 50,630, while the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 46,200.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,850. The price for 22-carat gold is Rs 46,650 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,800. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 63,000.

According to Reuters, international rose again as concerns over Ukraine resurfaced after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine.