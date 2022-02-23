Gold trading at Rs 50,460 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 64,400/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,460 on Wednesday, up Rs 410 since the last trade as demand grows for the safe-haven bullion.

of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,250, up Rs 350 from Tuesday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 64,400, up Rs 400 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,460. The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 46,250.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,000. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,620 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 69,100. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 64,400.

Gold hit a near nine-month high on Tuesday, as the situation in Eastern Europe intensified after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, supporting demand for safe-haven bullion, according to Reuters.