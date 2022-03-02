Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 65,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,950 on Wednesday, down Rs 330 since the last trade as demand dipped for the safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,700, down Rs 300 from Tuesday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 65,000, down Rs 200 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,950. The price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 46,700.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,230. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,880 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 70,000. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 65,000.

Gold prices edged lower after Russian and Ukrainian officials held the first round of ceasefire talks, dampening demand for the safe-haven bullion, a report in Reuters said.