Gold trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 57,500/kg

The remained unchanged in Thursday's early trade as the it was trading at Rs 46,750 per 10 grams for 22 carat, and Rs 51,000 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold, according to data from GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained unchanged. 1 kg of the metal was trading at Rs 57,500, on Monday.On October 31, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai was Rs 46,900 and Rs 46,750, respectively.10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata was trading at Rs 46,800, Rs 47,050, and Rs 46,750, respectively.The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai was Rs 51,160 and Rs 51,0000, respectively.10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata was selling at Rs 51,050, Rs 51,330, and Rs 51,000, respectively.

US were headed for a loss for the seventh straight month on Monday, under pressure by oversized US interest rates.

The cautious investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meet for guidance on its future stance.

Spot gold was flat at $1,642.55 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, but was down 1 per cent for the month so far.

US gold futures were flat at $1,645.00. The prices of gold vary for states due to the factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $19.14 per ounce.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Kolkata and Bengaluru was at par with the price of silver in Delhi and Mumbai, as the precious metal was selling at Rs 57,500. While, the price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, Kerala, and Hyderabad was Rs 63,000, on Monday. (With inputs from Reuters)