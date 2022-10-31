Gold trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 57,500/kg

-
-
US Gold prices were headed for a loss for the seventh straight month on Monday, under pressure by oversized US interest rates.
The cautious investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meet for guidance on its future stance.
Spot gold was flat at $1,642.55 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, but was down 1 per cent for the month so far.
US gold futures were flat at $1,645.00. The prices of gold vary for states due to the factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $19.14 per ounce.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Kolkata and Bengaluru was at par with the price of silver in Delhi and Mumbai, as the precious metal was selling at Rs 57,500. While, the price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, Kerala, and Hyderabad was Rs 63,000, on Monday. (With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:19 IST
