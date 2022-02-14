Gold trading at Rs 51,060 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 63,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,060 on Monday, increasing by Rs 10 since the last trade as demand spurs for the safe-haven bullion.



Gold of 22 carat is selling at Rs 46,810 after increasing by Rs 10 since Sunday, according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,000, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,060. The price for 22 carat is Rs 46,810 in these cities. In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,440.

The price for 22 carat is Rs 47,150 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,400. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is Rs 63,000.

According to Reuters, were set for second straight weekly gain amid fears of a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine, and as data showing a spike in US consumer prices boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.