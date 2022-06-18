Gold trading at Rs 51,110/10 gram; silver dips, selling at Rs 60,900/kg

rise on Saturday and witness an uptick of Rs 10. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,110, whereas 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,110.

Silver, on the other hand, witnessed a drop of Rs 600. Silver is currently trading at Rs 60,900 per kg.

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore is Rs 52,130, whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,790 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,180 and Rs 47,850 respectively.

Meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs 60,900 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 66,300.

India’s gold imports in May jumped 677 per cent from a year ago to the highest level in a year as correction in prices just before a key festival and wedding season boosted retail jewellery purchases, a government source said.