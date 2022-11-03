Gold trading at Rs 51,110 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,900/kg

prices rose during Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of 22 carat trading at Rs 46,850, after rising by Rs 300, according to the GoodReturns website.

Meanwhile, prices witnessed a fall of Rs 600 and 1 kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 58,900. Ten grams of 24 carat is selling at Rs 51,110, after an increase of Rs 330. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 47,000, Rs 46,900, and Rs 47,410, respectively. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 46,850. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,260, Rs 51,160, and Rs 51,720, respectively. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad as the precious metal is trading at Rs 51,110.

US edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight dip in the dollar, although US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks limited further gains in zero-yielding bullion. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,638.32 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after falling 0.8% on Wednesday. Spot rose 0.3% to $19.33, platinum rose 0.6% to $935.98 and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $1,860.08.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata as the metal is selling at Rs 58,900.The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Bangalore is Rs 64,500.(With inputs from Reuters)