Gold trading at Rs 51,280 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 65,200/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,280 on Tuesday, up Rs 720 since the last trade as demand rose for the safe-haven bullion.
Ten gram of 22 carat gold is selling at Rs 47,000, up Rs 660 from Monday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 65,200, up Rs 1,100 from the last trade.
In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,280. The price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 47,000.
In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,170. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,820 in Chennai.
The prices of gold and silver vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 69,900. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 65,200.
Sweeping sanctions slapped by the West on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine raised fears of supply disruptions and put safe-haven gold on pace to post its biggest monthly percentage gain in nine, a Reuters report said.
