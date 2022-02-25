Gold trading at Rs 51,550 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 66,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,550 on Friday, up Rs 1,370 since the last trade as demand soared for safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 47,250, up Rs 1,250 from Thursday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 66,000, up Rs 1,700 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,550. The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is Rs 47,250.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,010. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,510 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 72,700. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 66,000.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propelled gold to a near 18-month high as investors switched to safe-haven assets, according to a report by Reuters.