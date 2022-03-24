Gold trading at Rs 51,670 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 67,600/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Thursday decreased by Rs 430 to Rs 51,670, while 1 kg of silver became dearer by Rs 1,300 to Rs 67,600.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,350 after an decrease of Rs 400.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,670 while the 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 47,350.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai i.e. Rs 51,670, while the price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 47,350.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold on Thursday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,160, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 47,810.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Thursday is Rs 67,600, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai stood at Rs 71,900.