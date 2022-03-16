Gold trading at Rs 51,930 per 10 gm; silver selling at Rs 69,000 per kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 500 on Wednesday to Rs 51,930, while the rate of silver decreased by Rs 1,000 per kg to Rs 69,000.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,600 on Wednesday.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,930. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,600.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,570 in Chennai on Wednesday, while 22-carat is selling at Rs 48,190. In Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,930, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,600.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 72,800. While in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 69,000 on Wednesday. While in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 72,800 per kg.