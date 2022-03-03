Gold trading at Rs 52,040 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 67,200/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 52,040 on Thursday, up Rs 1,090 since the last trade as demand jumped for the safe-haven bullion.

Ten gram of 22 carat is selling at Rs 47,700, up Rs 1,000 from Wednesday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 67,200, up Rs 2,200 from the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 52,040. The price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 47,700.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 53,240. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,800 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 72,100. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 67,200.

Safe-haven demand for gold continues to be high. Western nations tightened sanctions on Russia as Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday and dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes, a report in Reuters said.