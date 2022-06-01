Gold trading at Rs 52,100 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 61,600 a kg

The rate of gold decreased by Rs 100 per 10 gram on Wednesday with 24-carat of the metal trading at at Rs 52,100. Meanwhile, the rate of silver went down by Rs 900, with the precious metal trading at Rs 61,600 per kg on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold also decreased by Rs 100 as the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,750 on Tuesday, according to Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,100 in these cities.

The price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai with the metal selling at Rs 47,750 in these regions.

In Chennai, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is Rs 52,260 and Rs 47,920, respectively.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 61,600. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,500 per kg for the day.