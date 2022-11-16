Gold trading at Rs 52,160 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 62,000 per kg

surged during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 47,810 after rising by Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price, according to GoodReturns website. fell by Rs 700 during Wednesday's early trade to sell at Rs 62,000 per kg.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,160 after rising by Rs 10 from yesterday's close price.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 47,950, Rs 47,860, and Rs 49,410, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 47,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,300, Rs 52,210, and Rs 53,900, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,160.

US steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling US inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 in the previous session.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $21.59 per ounce. Platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,015.46, while palladium fell 0.5% to $2,087.06.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 62,000.

The price of 1kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 68,500.

(With input from Reuters)